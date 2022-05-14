Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the April 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $16.69. 82,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,798. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLMMF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

