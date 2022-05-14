Financial Analysis: DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) vs. Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DiDi Global and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiDi Global -28.68% -94.91% -32.03% Cypress Environmental Partners -8.91% N/A -8.87%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DiDi Global and Cypress Environmental Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiDi Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiDi Global presently has a consensus price target of 15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 946.98%. Given DiDi Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiDi Global and Cypress Environmental Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiDi Global $27.28 billion 0.26 -$7.74 billion N/A N/A Cypress Environmental Partners $117.32 million 0.05 -$10.60 million ($1.19) -0.41

Cypress Environmental Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiDi Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DiDi Global beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiDi Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrostatic testing, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, in-line inspection tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The Environmental Services segment owns and operates 9 water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

