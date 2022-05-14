Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $140.62 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.31 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $169.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

