Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $27,315,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $2,348,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KD opened at $11.37 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

