Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 155,778 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 692.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,778 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 2.72% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000.

Shares of SYLD stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

