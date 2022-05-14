Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 1.11% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDG. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 515.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 78,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 963,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 29,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,201. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58.

