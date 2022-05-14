Financial Partners Group Inc Has $4.65 Million Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,266 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,311,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,733,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 297,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

BUFR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 198,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.