Financial Partners Group Inc Has $589,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $107.33. 16,782,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,811,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.05. The company has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

