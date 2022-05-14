Financial Partners Group Inc Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

