Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 374 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Walmart by 16.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

