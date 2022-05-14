Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires 340,380 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,380 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $415,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,873,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 2,156,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,776. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

