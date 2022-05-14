Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 198,474 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198,474 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $201,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

