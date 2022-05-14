Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 3,319,219 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,319,219 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $103,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,683,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,019,254. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

