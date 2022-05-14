Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 49,800 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.43% of Fiserv worth $292,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $502,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $96.17. 3,136,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,626. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

