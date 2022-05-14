First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 9,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in First Community by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

