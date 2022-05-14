First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,081 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 309.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,081 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of OFIX stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. 90,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,869. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OFIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Orthofix Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.