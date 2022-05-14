First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of American Woodmark worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,543,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,267,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $4,266,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 59,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,232. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,062.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

