First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 6,400 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. 174,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,450. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

