First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 498,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOG stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. 1,479,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

