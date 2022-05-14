First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.25 and a 200 day moving average of $420.41. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.20 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.