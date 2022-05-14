First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of US Ecology worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL remained flat at $$47.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Ecology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.