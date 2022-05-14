First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 202.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Conn’s worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 406,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 104,993 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CONN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,692. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $347.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

