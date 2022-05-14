First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BVS. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bioventus alerts:

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,577.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645.

BVS stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 309,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Bioventus (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.