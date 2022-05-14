First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 258,809 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 301.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,809 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 1,229,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHC. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.