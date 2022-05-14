First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,811,977 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,811,977 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Shares of LIN traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,671. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

