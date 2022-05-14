First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 286,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,034,978 shares.The stock last traded at $7.58 and had previously closed at $8.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -817,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

