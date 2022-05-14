First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FR. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.83.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$9.46 and a 52-week high of C$22.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.95.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -59.23%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at C$591,000. Also, Senior Officer Jose Luis Figueroa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$362,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns -25,000 shares in the company, valued at C($362,550). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,375 and have sold 305,069 shares valued at $5,078,494.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

