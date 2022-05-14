First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.
FV traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 169,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,410. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05.
