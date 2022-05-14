First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.68% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

