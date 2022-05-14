First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.03

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.03 and last traded at $90.28, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

