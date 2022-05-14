First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 1,543,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.