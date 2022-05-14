First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FYC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

