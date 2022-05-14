FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.71.

Shares of FLT opened at $233.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

