Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 174.0% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 17,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,376. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

