Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 26.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 221,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 0.65%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

