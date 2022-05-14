Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 2.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in ONEOK by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 318,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 655,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in ONEOK by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

