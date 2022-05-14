Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $43.60. 32,022,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,765,636. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

