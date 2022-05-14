Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,526,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22,168.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 684,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,716,000 after acquiring an additional 681,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

ORCL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. 6,700,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,138. The company has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.