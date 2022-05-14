Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. 17,099,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,175,638. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

