Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. MeiraGTx accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of MeiraGTx worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of MGTX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 174,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,934. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.83.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.27. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 211.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

