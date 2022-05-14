Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

AMAT stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,329. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.99 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

