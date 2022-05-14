Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.72. 2,478,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

