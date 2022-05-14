Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $415,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $14.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.55. 1,734,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,311. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.52. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.01 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

