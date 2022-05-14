Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Update

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 11,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,452. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,685 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

