Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of FORD remained flat at $$1.45 on Friday. 43,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,246. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

