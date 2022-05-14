Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,112,400 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the April 15th total of 803,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.9 days.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $11.28. 35,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0634 per share. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.21%.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

