Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.

FMS opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth $6,977,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

