Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.
FMS opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth $6,977,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
