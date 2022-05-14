Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($35.05) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €50.50 ($53.16) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($53.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA:FRE traded up €0.77 ($0.81) on Friday, reaching €34.09 ($35.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,238 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($84.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.99.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

