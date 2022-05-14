FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,592 shares of company stock worth $323,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 1,403,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,836. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

