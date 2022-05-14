FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $145,798.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,110 shares of company stock worth $2,193,450 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 64.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 101.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $3.24. 875,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

